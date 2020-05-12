Valley law enforcement agencies honor fallen heroes during National Police Week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Valley law enforcement agencies honored fallen officers in a private ceremony at Police Memorial Park Monday. This came at the beginning of National Police Week.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Las Vegas City Marshalls, Henderson Police Department, North Las Vegas Police Department and Nevada Highway Patrol participated in the ceremony.

In homage to the fallen, the honor guard hoisted the flag to half-staff and played Taps.

According to a news release, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the cancellation of public memorials.

Metro noted 307 fallen officers are being memorialized on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C.