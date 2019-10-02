Valley Hospital holds blood drive on 1 October

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Giving back on 1 October: That’s what many people decided to do when they donated blood on Tuesday. Wearing a Route 91 shirt, 1 October survivor Riley Murray continued her tradition of giving blood on Oct. 1.

“It doesn’t really feel like it’s been two years,” Murray said. “As someone who made it out ok, it feels good to do something to help other people that might be in a similar situation.”

The blood drive at Valley Hospital was one of four events hosted by the American Red Cross Tuesday. Other events were also hosted at various locations around the Las Vegas Valley.

UMC Blood Drive held on Oct. 1, 2019.

“We wanted to host blood drives so that we could have an outlet for people who wanted to give back to the community in some meaningful way, and support the effort to make a resilient community,” said Alan Diskin, the executive director for the American Red Cross.

“Donating blood is always important,” said Dr. Jeff Davidson, the medical director of Valley Hospital’s emergency department.

On October 1, 2017, Dr. Davidson triaged more than 40 people at Valley Hospital following the tragedy. For Davidson, it was an experience he’ll never forget.

“It does something to your soul,” Davidson said. “You learn to live with it but you; I think, become a better physician having seen what we saw that night.”

Valley Hospital is not a trauma hospital, but it still needs blood for various medical cases.

“I think about if there was another mass shooting somewhere, that blood could be going to go help someone that was affected by that,” Murray said.