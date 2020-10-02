Valley homebuilding company shifts focus to at-home offices in units

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada realtors support Governor Sisolak allowing them to resume showings. Even though some restrictions remain in place, Las Vegas REALTORS President Tom Blanchard says, “this is a good first step toward fully re-opening our industry.”

Speaking of new homes, 8 News Now toured a model home and found some new aspects as a direct result of the pandemic.

When it hit in March, the pandemic accelerated the need to work from home, and home builders realized they needed to adjust what they have to offer.

In the beginning of the pandemic, many Americans set up makeshift workstations for a temporary solution working from home.

“But more and more, as companies shift to working remotely for foreseeable future, or perhaps permanently, we’re seeing our homes buyers needs change to where they want to optimize work from home experience,” said KB Home regional manager Brian Kunec.

Kunec showed our crew some of the features in a 3,100 square foot model home.

“KB Home” began redesigning its floor plans to meet consumers’ needs almost immediately, after the initial shock of what we were experiencing, set in.

“It didn’t take too long, partly because most of us were working from home as well,” Kunec said.

The company began rolling out its “home office options” just last week at the reserves in Inspirada and Stonegate at Summerlin.

In these private workspaces, homeowners can host online presentations, or small in person meetings. The basic package starts at $3,000, but you can customize and add more upgrades from there,

There’s even a soundproofing option, which can make a huge difference if you are working from home, and your kids are doing distance learning, at the same time.

The cost of the office can be factored right into your mortgage, so for a 30-year fixed loan, a nice looking home office will cost you roughly $10-$12 extra a month.