LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Valley Health System has officially broken ground on its 7th acute care hospital in West Henderson.

The campus will be 40 acres and will include 150 beds, 37 emergency beds, surgical suites, labs, nursing units, and more.

“Vegas and Henderson have really started to explode in the last couple of years and so, we wanted to strategically be in the right location to help those growing areas,” said CEO of Desert Spring Hospital Chris Loftus. “The support of Henderson City Council and Mayor March, it’s been incredible to partner with them to make sure we can serve this community.”

The hospital will be on the corner of Starr Avenue and St. Rose Parkway, and is expected to open its doors in mid-2024.