Valley girls start community movement, collect bicycles for kids and teens in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After so many tough months in Las Vegas, two local girls have started an amazing movement to make the future brighter with bicycles.

12-year-old Aiyana Castro and 15-year-old Bella Hawkins have stepped in to make a difference with “A & B’s Bike Spring Fling.”

“Just knowing you made an impact on someone’s life,” Aiyana Castro said. “Is just, wow.”

Their mission is to collect around 400 new and gently used bicycles for children and teenagers in need to use for transportation and to improve mental and physical health.

“We had seen a drastic drop in kids and teens mental health due to the quarantines and the pandemic,” Hawkins told 8 News Now Thursday. “And we wanted to do something to help them out.”

The girls are off to a good start, as they’re storing dozens of bikes at the Storage One location near Maryland Parkway and Cactus Avenue.

“It’s phenomenal and I think it sets the bar high,” Shari Sutton, who manages marketing for Storage One said of the girls. “And it lets others see if they can do it, I can do it too and give back to the community.”

Storage One donated a storage unit free of charge for two months, as Aiyana and Bella collect more bikes to donate.

However, they need a lot more by the end of April, so they are calling on the community for help.

“Most people haven’t lived through a pandemic before,” Castro said. “So this is all something new to us that we are discovering together.”

It has been a long, dark road, but thanks to people like Aiyana and Bella, the future looks a whole lot better.

“We’re all going to get through this,” Hawkins concluded. “Stay positive.”

The girls are collecting bikes through April 20 and will distribute most of them in May.

They are looking for standard bicycles of all sizes, trike bikes for disabled children, helmets, and monetary donations.

If you’d like to help, visit the A & B’s Bike Spring Fling Facebook Page for more information.