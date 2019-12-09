Valley firefighters give back with holiday toy drive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The men and women in our community that give back every day by fighting fires are giving back in another way this holiday season. Clark County firefighters are hosting their annual “Fill the Fire Truck” holiday toy drive from now until Saturday, Dec. 21.

The drive involves firefighters partnering with businesses throughout the valley to collect and sort the toys that are donated. The toys will go to over 40 organizations that assist children and teens in the valley.

North Las Vegas firefighter, Nino Galloway, says the drive served 28,000 youth in 2018.

Clark County Fire Department is partnering with the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation for the drive’s 18th year.

Fire fighters are collecting toys for more than 20,000 children in Clark County. There is still time to help them “Fill the Firetruck” with gifts. @8NewsNow #8NN @ClarkCountyFD pic.twitter.com/Pv7m33Jb2u — Bianca Holman (@BiancaHMedia) December 9, 2019

DONATION INFORMATION:

The public can drop off new, unwrapped toys or gift cards at any Clark County fire station during business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week through Saturday, Dec. 21.

Firehouse Sub’s 13 locations in Las Vegas are accepting donations for this year’s toy drive through Dec. 16. Additionally, area fire departments will participate in “Fill-the-Truck” toy drives outside participating WalMart stores. Fire engines and volunteer off-duty firefighters from different agencies will be parked outside stores from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 14 and 15, and Saturday, Dec. 21.

The list of participating WalMart stores is:

6464 N. Decatur Blvd. (Near the I-215)

540 Marks St. (Sunset/Marks)

7200 Arroyo Cross Parkway (Rainbow/215), 89113 (Clark County Fire Department location)

201 N. Nellis Blvd. (Charleston)

8060 W. Tropical Parkway (Centennial/95)

Rural volunteer fire stations are also accepting donations through Monday, Dec. 16. The locations of Clark County fire stations are listed on the Fire Department’s website.

Donations will be collected at the Fire Department’s open house on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Fire Station 23, 4250 E. Alexander Road, near Lamb Boulevard.

The last day to drop off items for the toy drive is on Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Burn Foundation’s office located at 3111 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite B-111. The toys will be distributed to more than 40 local organizations including the Boys and Girls Club, Salvation Army, as well as schools and churches.