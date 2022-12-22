LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The family of a 3-year-old girl is thankful she’s alive after she was struck by a suspected DUI driver.

The girl’s father Ernesto Cancino is still in the hospital, nearly three weeks after the incident occurred.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, Karen Kurmas was arrested on DUI and reckless driving charges for hitting the family at the intersection of North Nellis and East Charleston Boulevards. This marks the fourth time in the past 15 years, she has faced such charges.

Stuart Rush said he wants accountability for his family for a crash that could’ve turned into a tragedy.

“Come on, you have three DUIs with reckless driving. She got a DUI with reckless driving and substantial bodily harm the night she hit my granddaughter and son-in-law. She shouldn’t have been driving,” Rush said.

Rush told 8 News Now his 3-year-old granddaughter Marissa Rush Cancino is suffering from mental trauma. She has trouble remembering certain things and has physical injuries that are slowly healing.

Ernesto Cancino hospitalized after being struck by car. (Photo: KLAS) Marissa Rush Cancino hospitalized after being struck by car. (Photo: KLAS)

“It’s a miracle they survived, we’re grateful every day with our granddaughter and with Ernesto,” Rush said.

Cancino was in a coma for days following the crash. This week, he was moved out of the trauma unit at UMC but remains hospitalized with brain injuries.

According to police, Kurmas was traveling south on Nellis Boulevard, and she went around a car stopped at a red light. She reportedly hit the bike Cancino and his daughter were riding at a marked crosswalk on Charleston Boulevard.

“It’s a slap in the face when she’s out on bail and my son-in-law is still in the hospital,” Rush said.

Rush said Cancion shielded the three-year-old when he saw the oncoming car, absorbing the brunt of the impact.

His recovery will be a long one, yet they’re grateful it didn’t end up much worse.

“I’m just thankful every day that they’re alive and they’re still here, you know what I’m saying? It’s nothing short of a miracle that they survived that, getting hit by a car at 60 mph” Darlene Rush, Marissa’s grandmother, said.

Kurmas told investigators after the crash that she takes medications due to health issues. She mumbled her speech at the scene and her eye pupils were dilated, according to police.

The 53-year-old has been ordered not to operate any motor vehicle.