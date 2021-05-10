Valley employers get creative with incentives to attract candidates

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many employers across the Las Vegas valley have positions to fill, but they are struggling to get candidates to apply. Now, they are getting creative, working on unique incentives to offer potential employees.

One of those businesses is Mothership Coffee Roasters. Just like each ingredient plays a role in hand-crafted drinks, employees are needed to run the shop.

“I have never thought it was possible that we’d have issues finding staff members,” said Juanny Romero, CEO of Mothership.

She believes potential employees are deciding to collect unemployment benefits, instead of getting jobs, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While bigger companies can afford to increase pay and give sign-up bonuses, Romero is offering something different.

“We’ve focused a lot of our budget toward mental wellness,” she shared. “If they feel like they need to take a step back and consider where and how they want to work, or maybe they need to reduce their hours, or maybe they need to take time off and then come back. So, we’re really good at working with our staff to hold space for them.”

Romero says it is working; she has already hired a few people who are interested in the incentives. However, she still has a couple positions open.

“People are having to get creative,” said Sonia Petkewich, CEO of Taurean Consulting.

Petkewich connects those in the I.T. field to local jobs. She says many of the companies she works with are offering professional development opportunities to entice workers to come on board.

“On-the-job training, classes, continuing education that they’re able to add to sweeten the pot, to say, ‘Come work for us, because we’re going to invest back in you,'” Petkewich explained.

Romero says it is all about recognizing what people want:

“We just have to really strategize as a company, to value the things that our staff is valuing.”

It is important to note that the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) is requiring people to prove that they are looking for jobs, to keep getting their unemployment benefits.