LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Valley Electric which has around 45,000 customers in southwest Nevada, mostly in Pahrump and Amargosa Valley, is asking its customers to conserve energy during this heat wave.

“We successfully conserved during the last alter, and with your help, we hope to be able to avoid any outages,” a Valley Electric Association news release stated.

Customers are being asked to conserve energy through Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. as the heat wave continues in Nevada and California. Valley Electric suggests the following:

Set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits (it’s suggested pre-cooling the home to 72 degrees before 4 p.m.)

Defer use of major appliances or use them before 4 p.m.

Turn off unnecessary lights

Unplug unused electrical devices

Close blinds and drapes

Use fans when possible

Limit time refrigerator door is open

The news release said there could be rolling outages during the late afternoons and early evenings to avoid putting a strain on the system.