Valley day care facilities welcoming families back

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With summer upon us and families slowly going back to work, some may wonder about day care. 8 News Now explored a few options as parents and how they’re welcoming families back.

Childcare facilities were never mandated to close, as they deemed essential by Gov. Steve Sisolak. Despite this, some did shut the doors, while others stayed open to help parents.

“Having a little one around the house, you really can’t do much,” said father Alvin Rosete. Most parents likely relate to him. “This quarantine thing is pretty much, it got me to the point that staying home with my son has got me a little insane at the house.”

Rosete gets a break by bringing his nearly 2-year-old son to Peace Garden Child Care, a southwest facility continuing to welcome families.

“Having this day care is actually a good thing because I drop him off over here, I go back home, do my project, do my stuff,” explained Rosete.

Tyera Coleman, assistant director of Peace Garden, said some parents at home needing “me time” bring their kids in.

Peace Garden staff noticed a decline in business as the COVID-19 pandemic started but are now seeing more children return during Phase 1.

“When we first hit, coronavirus first hit, we went down to about 30 children, which hit us pretty hard,” revealed Coleman. She said right now, they’re caring for approximately 60-70 children.

The Rhodes Ranch Kinder Care is also noticing an uptick. Director Shelly Boloor said their doors stayed open, while other places closed despite child care being an essential business.

“Obviously, everyone is willing for The Strip to open so we can get more families back, but business is steadily increasing now,” said Boloor. She addressed why some places closed, saying, “A lot of people just couldn’t really do the safety guidelines, things like that. Around the Valley there’s places that couldn’t keep open with the lower amount of children.”

Some places plan to reopen early June, giving parents more options to send their children.

“It’s kind of a relief for us,” said Rosete.

Child cares are following new safety standards, with some requiring visitors to wash their hands when entering the building or taking temperatures.