WATCH LIVE: Valley couple gets married on Zoom

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many couples have had to put wedding plans on the back burner, but one valley couple is sharing their special day with the world. Erica Mosca and Nicholas Smith are hosting their wedding on Zoom Saturday afternoon, starting at 4 p.m.

Mosca is a CCSD teacher and the found of “Leaders in Training” — a nonprofit that supports students in East & North Las Vegas to attend and graduate from college to become community leaders. Smith is an E-5 Ortepehdic Surgical Technician stationed at Nellis Airforce Base. He is in his 15th year in the US Air Force and this is his second time stationed at Nellis AFB.