Valley community gathers to honor those killed in the Beirut explosion

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is unrest in Beirut following the devastating blast that killed more than 150 people and wounded thousands more.

On Sunday, protesters in Beirut clashed with law enforcement, as they demanded political reform. Many protesters believe government corruption and negligence led to the explosion.

Some people attacked and temporarily took over some government buildings. More than 200 people were hurt during the demonstrations.

On Sunday night, the Las Vegas valley community also came together to remember those victims killed in last week’s blast with a special vigil.

There was a small gathering at the Summerlin Centre Community Park.

Some waved the Lebanon flag while others leave candles or flowers for the vigil, but all of them came to pray for the country and its recovery.

A poster board at the gathering lists the names of the people killed in the deadly explosion in Beirut’s port.

A few people told 8 News Now they still have family in the city. Fortunately they’re ok with a few minor injuries.

But many say it’s heartbreaking to see the destruction and want to raise awareness about the situation.

“There’s no words to explain the deep dark sorrow that I feel,” said Raynonda Daugher. “Sometimes we wish we were there to help clean up and give them water and bandage their wounds.”

The vigil was also a fundraiser. All money donated will go to relief efforts in Lebanon.

The organizer of the event calls the Lebanese community in Las Vegas small but strong. They want to show their family and friends in the Middle East their support.