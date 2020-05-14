Valley businesses taking advantage of Paycheck Protection Program

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many Valley businesses had to either close their doors or let employees go due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, has helped many keep their business going and employees working.

8 News Now spoke to one business that is thriving through such difficult times.

Don Tortaco has 20 locations, all of which are open and staying hopeful thanks to the PPP loan program.

“We tried to keep my employees, you know, we cut a lot of things, you know, to try to make it,” said Apolinar Ibarra, Don Tortaco Mexican Grill owner.

Ibarra said the pandemic has definitely affected his business.

“It came down, like, 30%.”

Ibarra did not want to let anyone go. He reworked schedules, with single moms taking priority and working four days a week. Then came big families, followed by those who live alone.

“We see my employees, they start to tell me, you know, we can’t make it for three days or four days,” explained Ibarra.

Even with the changes, he applied for the PPP.

“We read it, we checked it, and somebody helped me, you know, it’s pretty easy,” Ibarra shared.

Isis Sheikh of The Brokerage: A Real Estate Firm applied, too.

“It wasn’t hard at all; it was just provide the documentation needed,” Sheikh said.

Gabriela Wyett, a US Bank banking development consultant, said they are working to facilitate funds to business owners in the Las Vegas area.

“No. 1 is there a 1099 if they are self-employed or business entity,” explained Wyett. “You just have to make sure you have the proper documentation … We actually have a digital process. The process in of itself takes about a full 10 minutes.”

Sheikh told 8 News Now it took around three weeks from the time she applied until the first round of money became available.

“We received last week this money, so now, we bring my employees, everybody come to start to work,” said Ibarra.

Wyett said they have facilitated nearly 2,600 loans and remind people that there is still money available.