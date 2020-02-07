Valley businesses seek to fill positions as Nevada unemployment rate hits 20-year low

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new report released by the state revealed unemployment in Nevada is at a 20-year low, resting at 3.8 percent. The industries with the most growth since the recession include:

Hospitality

Trade and transportation

Professional and businesses services

Construction

8 News Now spoke with companies that have been in Southern Nevada since the recession and are noticing the growing economy.

Jeff LaPour of LaPour Partners and G2 Capital just broke ground on a building called ‘Narrative’ near the 215 and Durango in the southwest Valley.

“It is a glass, steel, concrete super modern structure,” revealed LaPour. “The first real Class A office building since the recession.”

LaPour said demand for construction in the area is as strong as the supply. That means more jobs, but he said sometimes filling those jobs isn’t easy.

“I would say the market in Las Vegas has finally come back to its pre-recession levels, maybe even surpassed it in some ways.”

The numbers show it. The 3.8 percent unemployment rate hasn’t been seen since February 1999.

Cory Summerhays owns Unforgettable Coatings, which is also in the southwest Valley. He said he is one of those companies looking for more workers.

“We are chasing people. We are looking for people that fit. We are trying to find them,” he stated. “We started 13 years ago at that time in the middle of the recession, a lot of opportunity right now.”

He said he is even doing a different type of work. Recently, he has seen an uptick in painting needs for multi-family developments.

“We are scrambling to solve what we would call a Cadillac problem, lot of work, simply trying to find people to fill those spots,” he said.