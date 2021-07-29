Valley businesses prepare for the return of masks at 12:01 a.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In just a matter of hours, masks are back for everyone indoors. This comes as Nevada state leaders attempt to get a grip on rising coronavirus case numbers and the new Delta variant.

Local businesses are preparing to implement the mandate starting at 12:01 a.m.

So, what does this mean for you as a customer? You’ll have to don your face mask just before you go indoors, no matter whether you received your COVID vaccine.

All this falls in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) updated guideline, issued Tuesday. It recommends you put your mask back on in public indoors if you’re in an area with a high transmission rate. Clark County is listed as having such.

According to CDC director Rochelle Walensky, vaccinated people could spread the Delta variant more easily than previous versions of COVID-19.

Nevada’s new policy will override Clark County’s mandate from just two weeks ago, which only requires employees to wear a mask.

The Nevada Restaurant Association tells 8 News Now while they’re waiting to receive additional enforcement guidance from the state’s Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA), restaurants are following through.

Places like Paris Baguette hope customers are aware ahead of time.

“I think that if we respect each other, and we want to protect each other, we must wear a mask,” said Jeanne Rodrigues, co-owner of the restaurant. “We’re going to ask respectfully if they do not wear it. We haven’t had any issues yet. Hopefully, we won’t.”

The mandate also applies to resorts and casinos. Earlier this week, the Nevada Gaming Control Board issued the same guidance. Casinos must put up signage about the change.

Paris Baguette’s employees continued to wear face masks, even when it wasn’t a requirement.