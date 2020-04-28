Valley braces for potential record-breaking heat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you feel like it’s getting a little too hot too fast, you would be correct. The Valley’s first excessive heat warning of the year will be issued tomorrow morning, with temperatures 15-20 degrees above average expected.

You can expect the peak of the heat to arrive Wednesday, in what may be the earliest 100 degree day for April ever recorded. Temperatures are predicted to reach between 100 and 105 degrees.

8 News Now Chief Meteorologist Tedd Florendo says we’ll either tie or break heat records Tuesday to Thursday.

And it’s not just the Las Vegas Valley that will see scorching temperatures. Death Valley will reach 112 degrees on Wednesday.

If you plan on going for a jog or family walk during the timeframe for extreme heat, Tedd suggests going during the coolest part of the day: morning. The hottest part will be between 1 and 4 p.m.

The same goes for pets. Never walk your furry friends on pavement or rocks during the hottest part of the day.

Despite this blistering news, there is relief in sight. The heat will not last all week, with temperatures cooling down by Friday. We’ll be back in the 80s next week.