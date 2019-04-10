Valley baseball fans pack Las Vegas Ballpark for Aviators home opener

Thousands of valley sports fans braved the wind and flocked to Las Vegas Ballpark Tuesday night for the Aviators home opener.

Hundreds of Aviator fans filed in for a first look at home stand history.

“I can’t wait for the crack of the bat,” Aviators fan Tommy Degennaro told 8 News Now.

The park was all bases loaded, as some waited all afternoon for the first spot on deck.

“We’re just excited to get in there and see our seats and see all the great stuff,” fan Carolyn Nice said. “We came out here to be first in line.” “So my mom can be first in line to go through the gate.”

Others were swinging for the ultimate, sports game experience.

“I want to really get a ball,” Junior Aviator and gan Easton said. “And also get my aviators book signed.”

No matter their motivation everyone agreed all the excitement around the first game of the year was absolutely electric.