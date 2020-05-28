Valley bars prepare to reopen under strict guidelines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just in time for the weekend, bars across the valley are preparing to reopen.

During Phase 2, bars and taverns that don’t serve food can reopen at 50% capacity and with strict social distancing. Guests wanting to order a drink will not be allowed to walk up to the bar, but will have a server come to them.

“It’s been a little different,” said Amy Vandermark, marketing manager for Distill Bar. “Our amazing guests who are normally sitting at the bar are sitting at lounge tables and enjoying our dining room. They’re getting a little bit of a different feel of your local bar.”

Bar areas within restaurants will also reopen. If you’re planning to sit at the bar, it will have to be six feet apart from other people.

At Distill in the Northwest, they’re turning on these gaming machines and preparing the bar area as they await even more guidance from the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

On Wednesday, the Nevada Gaming Control Board announced gaming machines must be socially distanced. Businesses can remove every other chair or cover a machine.

In addition to social distancing, the Nevada Gaming Control Board recommends bars with gaming machines disinfect them on a regular basis. They also recommend bars make hand sanitizer or wipes available for guests to use.