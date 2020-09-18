Valley bars and taverns prepare to welcome back customers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bars, taverns and similar businesses are getting ready to put their bar tops back in operation. Sunday at midnight, bars in Southern Nevada can reopen.

While many are happy to welcome back their regulars, there are some protocols that must be acknowledged.

The Kopper Keg in the northwest Valley is one of those getting ready to reopen.

“We are really excited,” said Suzanne VanBuren, manager.

Employees have been waiting for this news, too.

“The timing should work perfectly to be able to put the machines back in the bar come Monday,” VanBuren noted.

Establishments must follow social distancing guidelines, operate at 50% capacity, bar top seating must be six-feet apart and congregation areas, including billiards and dancing areas, must remain closed.

“It is basic hygiene and cleanliness, you know,” VanBuren explained.

Friday, the Nevada Restaurant Association released protocols, such as online training and an acknowledgment form that must be signed and present at all locations.

“It is more logistics and more rules that we need to follow to keep everyone safe and keep ourselves safe, too, which we will adjust and do what we need to do to be able to do that,” VanBuren shared.

Each day, employees must answer simple yes or no health questions, like it they have a fever or cough. If they answer no, they can start their shift.

“At the Keg, we are very diligent in making sure everything is clean and sanitized, and we keep doing the same procedures they put into place,” assured bartender Lisa Grena.

Bartenders are excited to serve again.

“I know our customers miss that social interaction, and we are looking forward to that, too,” Grena said.

Companies now have a few days to get that training done. Many say they are excited, considering the first Raiders game in Las Vegas is Monday.