Valentines spending down 16% at $164 per person in Nevada; candy most popular

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Love during the pandemic may be as strong as ever, but shopping is taking a hit.

Estimates by the Retail Association of Nevada (RAN) indicate that Nevadans will spend 16.1% less this year, following record spending in 2020. RAN said spending levels will be in line with the years previous to last year’s record.

Average spending per person is expected to fall to $164.76, with candy ranking as the most popular gift.

A news release from RAN estimates 1.2 million adults in Nevada will spend nearly $210 million to celebrate the occasion.

According to the National Retail Federation, online shopping has passed department stores as the most popular shopping destination (38%), with Department stores in second (29%) and discount stores in third (28%). Specialty stores and small businesses followed.

“Valentine’s Day is expected to see a larger than usual share of love birds spending the special day in the comfort of their homes rather than traditional dinners, traveling or evenings out,” said Bryan Wachter, Senior Vice President of RAN.

Breaking down the most popular purchases: