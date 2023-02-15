LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With wind gusts reaching 60 miles per hour and snow sprinkling across the valley, Valentine’s Day’s extreme weather blew lovers and trash cans off their feet.

Wayne Sullivan found a collection of his neighbors’ garbage receptacles blown outside his Summerlin home Tuesday, which is located at the bottom of a hill.

“I had to jump out of the way from getting run over by a couple of them,” Sullivan said outside his home Wednesday morning.

But the next morning, as the wind advisory for Clark County remained in effect, he awoke to one making an impact with his new 2023 Toyota Tacoma.

“It didn’t look very bad at first, just maybe a dent right here,” Sullivan said, pointing to the gash in the back of his truck he purchased four months ago. “When you really look at it, it pushed (the back bumper) in about two inches. There’s a big gap here now.”

How much will it cost to fix it? After speaking to his insurance, Sullivan said “I’m pretty sure it’s more than my deductible.”

“That’s what you’re supposed to do with your trashcan. It’s not their fault the wind and the hill brought it into my car,” Sullivan said with a chuckle, before a long sigh.

His experience is just one in a valley full of impacts.

The extreme winds grounded planes for hours at Harry Reid International Airport Tuesday. NV Energy reported over 4,300 Clark County customers without power at the most widespread instance.

As of this report, Clark County representatives have not responded to 8 News Now’s questions about downed trees and flooding reports during the weather activity.

In higher elevations, “prime” snow landed in areas like Lee Canyon, according to Southern Nevada Conservancy Director of Operations and Communications Leonie Mowat.

“Later this year when the snow melts, it’s great. It replenishes the springs,” Mowat said inside the BLM Southern Nevada District Office Wednesday afternoon. “For better or worse, that means there’s going to be a lot of crowds this weekend.”

Ahead of a President’s Day holiday weekend, her concerns are with too many people wanting to experience these current “prime” conditions. She adds that the public recreation areas, such as Lee Canyon Ski Resort, performs avalanche mitigation.

She urged anyone planning to visit to pre-plan, pre-reserve, and steer clear of areas that do not see the same kind of mitigation.

“When we say get there at 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. we’re not joking. We get 10,000 cars a day,” Mowat said. “As long as people are staying out of the backcountry, it’s a relatively safe place to go as long as people are being safe (and) bringing the right equipment for their snow play.”

She added that drivers first check driving conditions, chain requirements, and road closures before traveling up the Mt. Charleston area.