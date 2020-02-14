VALENTINE: Love stays in the air

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Just in time for Valentine’s Day: proof that love can last a lifetime. Dozens of couples renewed their vows this week at a mall in New Jersey. There’s a catch, though: all of them have been married for at least FIFTY YEARS! One of those couples celebrated their 70th anniversary back in November.

After that story, John, Alex, Sherry and Nate got into a discussion about legendary radio broadcaster Paul Harvey, who frequently gave shout-outs to long-married couples by saying they were “on their way to forever together.”

Enjoy the video clip!