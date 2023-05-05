LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some Las Vegas valley students and their families expressed concerns Friday morning after becoming aware of threats of violence spreading on social media against schools.

Clark County School District said the threats are “vague” and “unsubstantiated” have been experienced by “many school districts across the nation.”

According to one local high school official, the threat is a hoax out of Florida. Several news agencies in Florida report the threats are circulating on social media and are being investigated to determine who is responsible. The threat doesn’t name any specific schools or school districts.

The district added all threats are taken seriously which causes disruptions on campuses and are often caused by individuals outside the community who want to disrupt learning.

CCSD suggests parents discuss the serious consequences of making threats to a school.

Students and parents can always make reports on threats through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), or the website at safevoicenv.org, or through the free app. You can also call school police dispatch at (702) 799-5411 for immediate attention.