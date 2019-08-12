Vagos case described as murder, or taking down active shooters

San Jose police look on as bikers leave Oak Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park cemetery in San Jose Saturday Oct. 15, 2011. Several shots were fired as members of the Hells Angels bike club and other bikers were gathered for the funeral for Jeffrey “Jethro” Allen Pettigrew, a former City of San Jose employee and Hell’s Angels club member. Pettigrew died Sept. 24 in a Sparks Nevada casino after being shot by a member of the rival Vagos biker club during a fight and shoot-out among members of both biker organizations. (Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A jury in Las Vegas heard two vastly different views in a federal racketeering trial that opened Monday for eight Vagos biker gang members stemming from a 2011 shootout that killed a rival Hells Angels leader in a Nevada casino.

Prosecutor John Han called it an orchestrated murder approved by Vagos international president Pastor Palafox.

Defense attorney Michael Kennedy countered that using a gun to stop two active shooters in a crowded Reno-area casino is not murder.

Representing Vagos member Ernesto Gonzalez, Kennedy told jurors that two Hells Angels members shot first and were “stomping” a man at gunpoint when Gonzalez shot Jeffrey Pettigrew dead.

Prosecutors call Pettigrew’s killing part of a pattern of more than a decade of Vagos crimes in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Nevada.