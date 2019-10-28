Vagabond restaurant opens at Excalibur; it targets bar food lovers & sports watchers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Excalibur is promising to serve up good food and good times at its newest restaurant. Vagabond is now open at Excalibur Hotel & Casino, offering a high-energy dining and entertainment experience on the Las Vegas Strip.

The casual space allows guests to socialize with friends, enjoy a menu of American fare and an extensive beverage list while watching their favorite sporting game. Vagabond will also have a variety of entertainment offerings including live music performances, tabletop gaming, foosball, shuffleboard and more.

The Vagabond restaurant is set to have vibrant murals, art pieces, and neon signs for their clients looking for the perfect Instagrammable moment.

Menu highlights include:

Vagaburger – Smoked pork belly, white cheddar, fried onions

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich – Dill pickle and coleslaw

Loco Nachos – Habanero salsa, carne asada, cheese, pickled jalapeno

Chicago-Style Dog – Onion, sport peppers, tomato, mustard, pickle

Fried Baloney – Over-easy egg, American cheese, comeback sauce, tater tots

Chicken Wings – Choice of buffalo, smoky-sweet BBQ, lemon pepper

Nana Puddin’ – Nilla wafer, banana, brown sugar

Vagabond is located on Excalibur’s casino floor, adjacent to the Race & Sports Book. No reservations are required. Hours of operation are Monday – Thursday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. – 1 a.m., Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 1 a.m., Sunday 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Hours of operation are subject to change based on the professional and college football season schedule and special event programming. For more information, visit Excalibur’s website here.