Vaccines won’t stop COVID-19 if people refuse shots, Mesquite mayor says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Despite all the work focused on developing COVID-19 vaccines, there are some Americans who will refuse to get a shot.

Mesquite Mayor Al Littman, who worked for a time as an autism consultant in Hawaii, talks about the problem in his video message to the community.

Conspiracy theories, fear of needles, social media influence and other factors play a role in this decision, he says.

“As we get closer to finding an effective vaccine for the COVID-19, I’m afraid we will be overwhelmed with these theories,” Littman said.

Littman talks about parents’ fears that vaccines cause autism. “No scientific studies ever pointed to vaccines as the cause, and there were numerous studies done. However, a fundamental question remains: Why are some parents — despite the scientific community’s conclusions that childhood vaccines are safe — convinced the vaccines cause this?”

“Public health experts have been trying to solve this mystery for years,” Littman says.

Some social media has already suggested people will be “forced” to get injections and the government intends to microchip people to track their movements, Littman says.

“With all the conspiracies floating around on social media, I’m concerned that even if a vaccine is found for COVID-19, that there will be people that will not vaccinate their children and a number of adults will not want the vaccine that might get this virus under control.”

Littman said 24% of adults have a fear of needles, and parents sometimes avoid vaccines for their kids because they see the distress it causes for young children.

Data released Thursday shows 165 positive tests for COVID-19 in the two ZIP codes covering the Mesquite area.