LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Flu vaccines are currently available at Southern Nevada Health District clinics, and the health district is encouraging everyone older than six months to get vaccinated before the flu begins to circulate.

The health district reported 13 flu deaths and 411 hospitalizations among Clark County during the 2021 to 2022 influenza season, which was extended through June. The season saw increased case rates due to a second wave of activity.

Flu vaccines are updated each season and can be administered at the same time as other vaccines, though there is a recommended immunization schedule that people should follow.

“Each flu season is unique, and everyone eligible to get a flu vaccine should get vaccinated each year to avoid getting sick and spreading the virus to others,” said SNHD District Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen. “The vaccines are safe, effective and your very best protection from the flu.”

Getting the flu vaccine is especially important for those at higher risk of developing serious complications, including people 65 and older and people with underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease.

It takes approximately two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop and provide protection against the flu, which is why it’s best to get the shot early, but people can be vaccinated at any point during flu season.

Vaccines are available by appointment only at the following locations:

Main Public Health Center, 280 S. Decatur Blvd.

East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 2950 E. Bonanza Rd.

Henderson Public Health Center, 220 E. Horizon Dr., Suites A and C

Mesquite Public Health Center/Jimmie Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St., Suites 3 and 4

To make an appointment, visit this link or call 702-759-0850.