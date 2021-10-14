Vaccine mandate takes effect for Westgate employees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The deadline for Westgate employees to get vaccinated is Friday.

Related Content Westgate, Resorts World announce employee vaccine mandates

Westgate CEO David Seigel told staff in a memo last month, that they will be required to show proof of vaccination by October 15th in order to keep their job.

“Westgate is not the first major company to make this decision, and we will not be the last,” Siegel said. “Vaccines are the single greatest tool we have for ending this pandemic, keeping ourselves and our families safe and returning life back to normal.”

Seigel survived a difficult battle against COVID-19 in July. He said he believes if he hadn’t been vaccinated he would not be alive today.

The Westgate resort was among the first properties to require its employees to return to wearing a mask.