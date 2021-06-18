Vaccine incentive program receives mixed reactions from Nevadans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It has been quite the discussion on social media over the past 24 hours, Nevada is now taking part in incentives to get more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Vax Nevada Days” is offering $5 million in cash and prizes for those vaccinated and who get vaccinated.

So far, there have been a lot of mixed reactions on Vax Nevada Days.

On Friday, 8 News Now was at the convention center, which had been a major vaccine hub, and there were not a lot of people.

So, a few questions arise. Do people know about this, or do they just not want to get vaccinated?

Starting Thursday, July 8, vaccinated Nevada residents can win cash, even tuition credits.

“The incentive is fantastic,” said Tony Sinkovits of Pahrump. “I mean I would love to win some money but other than that I want to remain healthy.”

One lucky winner even has a chance to win the grand prize — $1 million. But right now, that large sum of money is not drawing people in.

Most of the comments on social media say the incentive is not changing any minds

“I would like to see him use that money in other ways, but if incentives is what makes people move then move and go out there and get vaccinated,” said Chuck Brewer of Henderson.

As of Friday, more than 50% of Nevadans 12 and older got at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. There is not a specific goal, but the hope is this incentive will draw in as many people as possible to get vaccinated.

August 26th is the last drawing, and that is when the grand prize winner will be chosen.

A few vaccine clinics will be closing soon. The last day to get vaccinated at the convention center will be tomorrow, but there are pop-up clinics in various parts of the valley and you can go to a pharmacy as well.

For a list of clinics, CLICK HERE.