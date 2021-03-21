Vaccine eligibility expands to all Nevadans 16+ with preexisting conditions starting Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vaccine distribution increases to those 16-years-old and up starting, Monday April 5th. This comes after Governor Sisolak made the announcement this past week.

He also stated that those with pre-existing conditions, such as, asthma, diabetes, cancer and obesity, will be eligible starting Monday, March 22nd.

Rosemary Cribari just graduated from High School in December suffers from asthma. While she plans on getting her vaccine this week, the 18-year-old is also urging her friends to make their appointments now too.

“I know that I can qualify but I rather have some of my other friends who have worse asthma than me go,” Cribari said. I’m really pushing it on them to get their date. I know that on Tuesday when I go into work, I am making an appointment with my co-worker.”

As for other teens that may have to wait until the 5th, 17-year-old student athlete Megan Larocque says getting this vaccine will build up her confidence on and off the field.

“I play soccer, football, other sports so not do we always have the mask, but to have that second layer of protection of having that vaccine, makes it a lot more comfortable being able to go outside and hang out with friends and also going into school is another really big factor,” Larocque said.

Appointments at the Convention Center and Cashman Center are available.

In addition to those, CSN in North Las Vegas will open tomorrow, replacing the location at Canyon Springs High School. First and second doses are by appointment only.