Vaccine allocation explained by Nevada’s immunization program

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — To immunize residents as quickly as doses are received, the State of Nevada is distributing COVID-19 vaccine doses to counties based on population size, according to Nevada’s Health Response team.
Officials says the State of Nevada receives a low number of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government each week, with 44,925 first doses allocated to Nevada for the week of Feb. 8.
In order to spread access points and relieve some of the pressure on state and local public health systems, 8,400 of those doses were allocated to select pharmacies statewide, according to the information provided by the Nevada Health Response team.
These pharmacies opened appointments to Nevada seniors on Jan. 20.
COVID-19 VACCINE AVAILABILITY AS OF FEB. 2:
- Quad Counties 14,830
- Clark 200,465
- Churchill 2,640
- Elko 5,145
- Eureka 400
- Humboldt 1,625
- Lander 845
- Lincoln 745
- Mineral 1,135
- Nye/Esmeralda 2,010
- Pershing 615
- Washoe 49,135
- White Pine 1,960
Total First Doses 281,550
This leaves 36,525 doses available to distribute to vaccinating providers in the state’s 17 counties for the week, according to the immunization program update.
The immunization program says the population of each county is being considered as those doses are shared across the state and the Nevada State Immunization Program (NSIP) staff use a reduction methodology which considers the proportion of the state’s population living in each county.
HOW IT WORKS
Each week counties submit their vaccine request to the program for the following week.
The NSIP staff then assess the state’s weekly allocation against the submitted requests. If the number of requests exceeds the state’s allocation, cuts are made equitably based on population.
“We commend local emergency managers, community health nurses, local health authorities and all the other providers and leaders stepping up each week to help their communities with the COVID-19 vaccine response,” said Nevada State Immunization Program Manager Shannon Bennett.
“Their response is inspiring,” added Bennett.
WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW
While waiting for your turn, NSIP encourages Nevadans to reach out to the seniors they know to make sure they have a plan and understand how vaccination appointments can be made.
Please visit NVCOVIDFighter.org for appointment availability, and for more information on county pharmacy participation.
“It’s important that we continue to be patient while we only have a small supply available,” said Bennett. “By working together, we can beat this crisis.”