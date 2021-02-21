Vaccinations begin for veterans 65+ at North Las Vegas VA Medical Center

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The VA of Southern Nevada Healthcare System began its COVID-19 vaccine distribution for veterans ages 65-and-older on Sunday.

Vaccine distributions started Sunday morning at 7 a.m. and ended around 5:30 p.m. at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.

First doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine were distributed to the first 1,000 people to sign up prior to the event. It was specifically for those veterans who are 65 or older and enrolled in the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System.

Other locations like the Cashman Center and Desert Pines High School offered first dose vaccinations this past week to those 65 and older — both providing the walk-in method along with servicing those that made their appointments.

“I’m actually kind of happy, I had an appointment for later and they sent me a message saying their doing walk-ins till 3:30, Ronald Pehr told 8 News Now earlier Sunday afternoon.

If they ran out of doses for Sunday, eligible veterans are able to schedule an appointment for a later date.

This is only for those that needed their first dose, as the second doses are not provided here.

