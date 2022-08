LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Southern Nevada Health District’s immunization clinic services are only available by appointment, this includes the clinic at 280 S. Decatur Blvd.

These services include routine back-to-school vaccinations, travel, COVID-19, and monkeypox.

For a full list of immunization clinic locations, or to schedule an appointment visit this link.

Those who do not have online access or need additional assistance making appointments may call (702) 759-0850