Vaccination clinics in North Las Vegas today and Saturday part of CVS sweepstakes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The public can take advantage of two free walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics today and Saturday, June 4-5, in North Las Vegas at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Senior Center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

People who get vaccinated at a clinic qualify for the CVS sweepstakes. Find details on prizes offered through the sweepstakes here.

The senior center is at 2420 N. Martin Luther King Blvd.

In Nevada, individuals ages 12 and older are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, the only vaccine currently authorized for children over age 12, will be administered at the Aetna Vaccine Clinics. Aetna is a CVS Health company.

While walk-ins are welcome, individuals who wish to get vaccinated at an Aetna Vaccine Clinic are encouraged to schedule an appointment online by visiting the Aetna community clinic website. For walk-ins, vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.