Vacation home sales skyrocket nationwide, despite pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Despite the pandemic, the number of people buying vacation homes skyrocketed, this past year.

Shaun Greer, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at “Vacasa,” says they saw a 40-percent increase in sales of vacation homes. They manage 23,000 properties in 400 different markets.

Here’s a look at their ten best places to buy a winter vacation home, based on the best cap rates, annual return on investment and ideal locations for a lot of outdoor activity and R&R

“Big Bear it shows up at number six on our list, it’s a good return rate at six percent, so if people are looking to divest into real estate, other assets, it’s a great investment, and Mammoth lakes also showed up, a little further away, for you guys, but another winter market on the list,” Greer said.

Greer says the reason for the surge is a combination of greater flexibility in work environment, with people willing to drive a few hours, instead of fly. He also attributes the surge to the super low interest rates right now.

If you are planning to buy a vacation home, his best advice is to visit the area, not just in one season — the most popular — but do it in the off-peak season as well.