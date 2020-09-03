Vacant house fire spreads next door, leaves family homeless

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant one-story home on the 5200 block of Pebble Beach Drive at 1:35 p.m.

Upon arriving the home near Vegas Drive and Michael Way was heavily engulfed in flames.

Photos from LVFD



The fire extended to the occupied home next door causing heavy damage leaving 3 adults, an infant and a dog displaced.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is still unknown but under investigation.

The Red Cross of Nevada has been called to help the displaced family.