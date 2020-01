NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a fire in a vacant apartment building near Lake Mead and Pecos Thursday night. The incident was reported around 7:45 p.m.

Firefighters observed flames and smoke on the ground floor when they arrived on scene. At least three people were inside at the time, but no injuries were reported.

Authorities told 8 News Now the building has seen multiple fires in recent months.