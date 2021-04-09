VA Southern Nevada opens COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone who served in military, spouses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) is opening COVID-19 vaccinations to serve more people, allowing anyone who served in the military, regardless of age, as well as spouses, caregivers and other beneficiaries to receive the vaccine.

Appointments for vaccinations are available, and the VASNHS is also offering walk-in vaccinations at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center Auditorium. A Laughlin clinic is also planned.

“Since the start of the pandemic, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System has been focused on vaccinating as many Veterans as possible, and we are excited to multiply our efforts to thanks to the SAVE LIVES Act,” said William Caron, VASNHS director/CEO.

Go to www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine to sign up to receive a vaccine from VA.

Registering will also give users regular updates about VA’s vaccine rollout process. After registering through this site, users are also eligible for a walk-in vaccine at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.

Veterans currently enrolled in care can arrange their COVID-19 vaccine from VASNHS and in the following ways:

Walk-in vaccines are available from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center Auditorium. (Please note: Vaccines are on a first-come, first-served basis, and based on demand, Veterans should be prepared for a brief wait prior to receiving their vaccine).

Vaccinations at all other VASNHS sites of care are currently by appointment only.

Veterans can sign up for an appointment by texting the word “Vaccine” to 53079, and VEText will start the direct scheduling process.Enrolled Veterans may receive a text via VEText that will allow them to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointment or can schedule an appointment by calling (702) 791-9185 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays (Note: This is a reservation line only).