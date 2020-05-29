VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System to hire nearly 100 health aids

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking for a job right now, the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is hiring. They are looking to hire 94 full-time temporary health aids to serve in the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center and VA clinics throughout the Las Vegas valley.

The health aids will be responsible for screening visitors coming into the facilities. Other job duties include:

Provide Veterans and staff with temperature checks upon entering the facility

Safely operate the parking lot shuttle

Respond to phone and face-to-face inquires

Provide basic information about the location of services

This job requires extensive periods of standing and walking, bending, carrying of light items such as papers, books or small parts. Driving of a vehicle is also required.

The positions are temporary and will last until March 23, 2021. Job listings will be posted until 9 p.m. on June 8.