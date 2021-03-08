VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System hosting virtual Veterans Town Hall on March 17

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS), in partnership with Veteran Benefits Administration’s Reno Regional Office and Nevada Department of Veterans Services is hosting a virtual Veterans Town Hall on Wednesday, March 17 at 3 p.m.

The virtual event is limited to a total of 1,000 participants on the web, phone or Webex application.

QUESTION AND ANSWER SESSION

Following organizational leadership updates on the delivery of care and services at the federal, state and local level, there will be a moderated question and answer session.

Veterans can submit their questions in advance by emailing vhalaspao@va.gov or by commenting in the chat box during the event on the Webex Meeting platform.

General questions will be addressed during the town hall, and for privacy, personal questions and concerns will be addressed one-on-one by the appropriate agency.

Individuals who plan on joining the virtual town hall from a smart phone are encouraged to download the Cisco Webex Meetings application in advance from the Apple or Google app store.

HOW TO ACCESS THE VIRTUAL TOWN HALL

Click this link to download the web application needed to join the town hall. Once downloaded, open the Webex Meetings app to watch or participate in the discussion.

MEETING NUMBER : 199 548 4358

: 199 548 4358 PASSWORD: VALasVegas2021!

Join the meeting by phone by dialing 1-404-397-1596 and entering access code: 199 745 9678#

Please note, the event will be recorded and posted on social media for those who are unable to attend.