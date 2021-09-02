VA offering additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised vets, spouses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Veterans and their spouses who may be organ transplant recipients or are considered to have weakened immune systems will be able to receive an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a news release from VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, people with significant immunocompromised are at an increased risk of poor outcomes from COVID-19. Data suggests an additional dose of the vaccine can enhance their antibody responses.

The VA is offering both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on an appointment-only basis at the North Las Vegas Medical Center from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

An appointment can be scheduled by calling this number: (702) 791-9185.

