VA hosts veterans’ fair and town hall meeting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The VA of Southern Nevada Healthcare System hosted a veterans’ fair and town hall meeting Wednesday in hopes of updating the community on VA services and community care.

The VA information fair included approximately 20 services — all of which provide veterans, families, and their caregivers with the appropriate information related to veteran services, resources, and job information.

Veterans we spoke with said they appreciate the information given to them and the opportunity to network with other veterans.

“I think you have to open your eyes and look for opportunities because every opportunity is out there,” said World War II Veteran Kenneth Hill. “Restaurants and everything all over the country supporting veterans.”

If you couldn’t make it and have any questions, you can submit them by email to vhalaspao@va.gov.