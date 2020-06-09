VA hospital worker pleads guilty to hoax charge after white powder found on desks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A health care worker pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges that he placed envelopes containing a white powdery substance on two coworkers’ desks at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, according to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office.

Phuong Tang, 40, faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for June 23.

Tang entered the plea before U.S. District Judge Kent J. Dawson.

US Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada announced the guilty plea to an indictment on “one count of false information and hoax related to purported biological and chemical weapons.” The substance was later determined to be non-hazardous.

Four law enforcement teams responded on July 12, 2019, when the envelopes were found. Officers from North Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, HAZMAT, an ARMOR team and a counter-terrorism team all went to the VA hospital.

Tang’s vehicle was searched, revealing a white powder residue, and Tang admitted to placing the envelopes, the news release said.

The reason behind Tang’s hoax was not released.