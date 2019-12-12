VA Hospital now helping gambling addicts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Helping veterans with substance addiction is nothing new for the Department of Veterans Affairs. Now here in the valley, the VA Hospital is helping veterans with another addiction — gambling.

Veterans come to the VA Hospital for a number of reasons. Gale diem came for help with alcohol addiction.

“I have learned a great deal about my alcohol substance abuse,” said Diem. “I have learned a lot of tools that will help me when I leave here.”

Diem is the first woman to live in the Las Vegas Residential Recovery and Renewal Center, also called LVR3. It opened last month.

This is a residential center which means patients live here for 30 to 45 days. The only other VA center treating gambling addiction is in Ohio.

“VAs have recovery centers similar to this they are called residential recovery centers, but not many focus on gambling,” said Tim Jobin — Behavioral Health Associate Chief of Staff. “Very high rates of substance abuse and gambling addiction in Southern Nevada specifically in the Las Vegas area we wanted a place where veterans can come and focus on their recovery. “

There are 20 beds, five of which are for female patients.

Doctor Roxanne Untal is the director, and she says treatment can be difficult to find.

“What makes us unique is usually in addiction programs they usually want dual diagnosis, meaning you have a gambling addiction and a substance use addiction we will accept veterans if they have just a gambling addiction period,” Untal said.

Currently there are two patients at the center being treated for gambling. Dr Untal says with patients living at the center they can help them 24/7.

“Our biggest goal is to have all of these sorts of things around you and to still be able to make a different choice,” Untal said.

While LVR3 is a referral-based treatment center, all VA healthcare centers in the valley do have same day mental health services.