VA hospital adding COVID test evaluation tent because of surge in positive cases

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the recent surge in positive COVID cases in the Las Vegas valley, the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center is opening a COVID Evaluation Tent in order to reduce the recent stress on the ER caused by the influx of COVID-related visits. This will begin operations on Monday, Jan. 10.

According to the Veteran’s Administration (VA), when a patient arrives a nurse will triage, or assess the patient and decide if the patient will be tested or not. Because of limited testing supplies, only patients with severe symptoms will be tested. Others will be advised to return home to quarantine.

The VA also announced changes to its visitor’s policy. Only one visitor per patient will be allowed into the facility at a time. The visitor will be required to stay in the patient’s assigned room during the visit.

Visiting hours for the inpatient units will be from 8 to 10 a.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. For outpatient appointments, veterans that require a caregiver may have one adult caregiver accompany them to appointments.

The VA in North Las Vegas is also transitioning from in-person appointments to virtual appointments.

For more details and to ask questions about appointments, you are asked to call 702-791-9024 or got to myhealth.va.gov.