LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 2022 season of the Utah Shakespeare Festival has begun. The Tony Award-winning festival has again been held on the campus of Southern Utah University in three select theaters: the Englestad Shakespeare Theatre, an outdoor replica of Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre, the Randall L. Jones Theatre, and the Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre.

The festival will include 8 plays, various seminars, and The Greenshow, which is free, pre-show entertainment written and directed by Cassie Abate that runs daily from June 20 to September 10

The lineup for the 2022 season is as follows:

  • All’s Well That Ends Well
    • Written by William Shakespeare and directed by Melinda Pfundstein
    • Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre
    • June 20 through September 8
  • Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
    • Written by Stephen Sondheim and directed by Brad Carroll
    • Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre
    • June 21 through September 9
  • King Lear
    • Written by William Shakespeare and directed by Vincent J. Cardinal
    • Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre
    • June 22 through September 10
  • The Sound of Music
    • Written by Rodgers and Hammerstein and directed by Keenon Hooks
    • Randall L. Jones Theatre
    • June 23 through October 8
  • Trouble in Mind
    • Written by Alice Childress and directed by Melissa Maxwell
    • Randall L. Jones Theatre
    • June 24 through September 9
  • Clue
    • Written by Sandy Rustin, based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, and directed by Hunter Foster
    • Randall L. Jones Theatre
    • June 25 through October 8
  • The Tempest
    • Written by William Shakespeare and directed by Cameron Knight
    • Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre
    • July 12 through October 8
  • Thurgood
    • Written by George Stevens Jr. and directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg
    • Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre
    • September 14 through October 8

Prices vary by theater. Shows at the Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre run between $24 and $84 per ticket (with an additional $6 charge for Sweeney Todd tickets), shows at the Randall L. Jones Theatre start at $44 (with an additional $6 charge for Sound of Music tickets), and shows at the Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre are $59.

To purchase tickets for the 2022 season, visit the Utah Shakespeare Festival website.