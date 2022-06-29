LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 2022 season of the Utah Shakespeare Festival has begun. The Tony Award-winning festival has again been held on the campus of Southern Utah University in three select theaters: the Englestad Shakespeare Theatre, an outdoor replica of Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre, the Randall L. Jones Theatre, and the Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre.

The festival will include 8 plays, various seminars, and The Greenshow, which is free, pre-show entertainment written and directed by Cassie Abate that runs daily from June 20 to September 10

The lineup for the 2022 season is as follows:

All’s Well That Ends Well Written by William Shakespeare and directed by Melinda Pfundstein Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre June 20 through September 8

Sweeney Todd : The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Written by Stephen Sondheim and directed by Brad Carroll Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre June 21 through September 9

: King Lear Written by William Shakespeare and directed by Vincent J. Cardinal Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre June 22 through September 10

The Sound of Music Written by Rodgers and Hammerstein and directed by Keenon Hooks Randall L. Jones Theatre June 23 through October 8

Trouble in Mind Written by Alice Childress and directed by Melissa Maxwell Randall L. Jones Theatre June 24 through September 9

Clue Written by Sandy Rustin, based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, and directed by Hunter Foster Randall L. Jones Theatre June 25 through October 8

The Tempest Written by William Shakespeare and directed by Cameron Knight Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre July 12 through October 8

Thurgood Written by George Stevens Jr. and directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre September 14 through October 8



Prices vary by theater. Shows at the Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre run between $24 and $84 per ticket (with an additional $6 charge for Sweeney Todd tickets), shows at the Randall L. Jones Theatre start at $44 (with an additional $6 charge for Sound of Music tickets), and shows at the Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre are $59.

To purchase tickets for the 2022 season, visit the Utah Shakespeare Festival website.