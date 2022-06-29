LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 2022 season of the Utah Shakespeare Festival has begun. The Tony Award-winning festival has again been held on the campus of Southern Utah University in three select theaters: the Englestad Shakespeare Theatre, an outdoor replica of Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre, the Randall L. Jones Theatre, and the Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre.
The festival will include 8 plays, various seminars, and The Greenshow, which is free, pre-show entertainment written and directed by Cassie Abate that runs daily from June 20 to September 10
The lineup for the 2022 season is as follows:
- All’s Well That Ends Well
- Written by William Shakespeare and directed by Melinda Pfundstein
- Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre
- June 20 through September 8
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Written by Stephen Sondheim and directed by Brad Carroll
- Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre
- June 21 through September 9
- King Lear
- Written by William Shakespeare and directed by Vincent J. Cardinal
- Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre
- June 22 through September 10
- The Sound of Music
- Written by Rodgers and Hammerstein and directed by Keenon Hooks
- Randall L. Jones Theatre
- June 23 through October 8
- Trouble in Mind
- Written by Alice Childress and directed by Melissa Maxwell
- Randall L. Jones Theatre
- June 24 through September 9
- Clue
- Written by Sandy Rustin, based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, and directed by Hunter Foster
- Randall L. Jones Theatre
- June 25 through October 8
- The Tempest
- Written by William Shakespeare and directed by Cameron Knight
- Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre
- July 12 through October 8
- Thurgood
- Written by George Stevens Jr. and directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg
- Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre
- September 14 through October 8
Prices vary by theater. Shows at the Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre run between $24 and $84 per ticket (with an additional $6 charge for Sweeney Todd tickets), shows at the Randall L. Jones Theatre start at $44 (with an additional $6 charge for Sound of Music tickets), and shows at the Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre are $59.
To purchase tickets for the 2022 season, visit the Utah Shakespeare Festival website.