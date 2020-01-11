Utah restaurant sells kangaroo meat, sparks controversy

ROY, Utah (CNN) — Exotic meat specials at a popular burger joint in Utah are the usual, but some customers are saying the fast food hot spot went too far this month. Burger Bar in Roy, Utah, is selling kangaroo burgers during the month of January.

Some customers do not mind the option, but others are disgusted.

“Australia is going through a lot problems right now with the fire and everything. Millions of animals are dead,” one customer at Burger Bar said.

The specialty burgers seems badly timed, but the Burger Bar manager says they ordered the meat months ago. KUTV reports that the meat came in at the end of December.

Burger Bar location in Roy, Utah / Courtesy: KUTV, CNN

“We actually considered not doing it, but kind of logistically it’s very difficult to hold onto hundreds of pounds of meat. We don’t have space for it,” Burger Bar manager Joe Fowlers said.

So, the restaurant is selling them. Fowlers says they are helping Australia’s economy with their business.

“It shouldn’t offend people, really. It’s just hamburgers. We’re not making a statement or anything like that,” he told KUTV reporter Ginna Roe.

“I don’t think it really tastes that different. Its a little saltier than normal but its still a good burger,” one customer who tried the kangaroo burger said.

Burger Bar’s Kangaroo Burger, Courtesy: KUTV, CNN

Australia’s government allows millions of kangaroos to be hunted for meat each year. Burger Bar says it never serves meat from endangered animals, and will reconsider its kangaroo burgers if the fires cause a major population decline.