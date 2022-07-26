LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The body of a man who went missing on Friday was found Tuesday morning near Littlefield, Arizona, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Beau Riddle’s vehicle was found Sunday near a truck stop in Littlefield, about 90 miles northeast of Las Vegas on Interstate 15. He had been hauling a trailer from Arizona to Idaho for work, according to media reports in Utah.

Beau Riddle (Photo provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Riddle, 49, was from Layton, Utah.

Authorities said there were no indications of foul play. The body was found during a search involving the K-9 unit from the Washington County (Utah) Sheriff’s Office search and rescue, the Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter unit and rangers from the Bureau of Land Management.

Riddle had contacted his employer on Friday on Friday and said he was having a “nervous breakdown,” according to media reports. He also said his vehicle’s engine was overheating. It was the last time he was heard from.