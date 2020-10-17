Utah man hit with jail time, $15K fine after illegally shooting deer in Nevada

RENO — A 22-year-old Utah man has been sentenced to 20 days in jail fined $15,000 nearly four years after he removed the antlers from a mule deer he illegally shot in southern Nevada and left behind the rest of the animal.

State wildlife officials said Friday Brayden Norton of Washington, Utah was arrested in May 2019 after new information developed in the killing of the deer near Caliente in November 2016.

Norton pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of big game and wasting edible portions of a deer.

He also must complete 200 hours of community service and is banned from hunting in Nevada for five years.