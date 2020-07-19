Utah County Sheriff’s Office investigates man’s body found near landfill; man identified

FAIRFIELD, Utah (ABC4 News) – A father and son found a Lehi man’s body near a landfill Saturday night on Allen’s Ranch Road in Fairfield, Utah.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the body has been identified as 50-year-old Benjamin David Jansen of Lehi.

The father and son discovered the body around 8 p.m. Saturday and called law enforcement.

The man was found dressed in full motorcycle riding gear, lying face down in the middle of the road. He did not appear to have any obvious injuries that investigators could see at the scene.

His motorcycle was found about a half-mile away but Deputies say that his motorcycle was leaning on its side but did not appear to have recent damage from any sort of crash.

The Sheriff’s Office says that what exactly happened is unknown. The man’s body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office to try to determine what happened.

Sgt. Cannon said the man was supposed to have returned from his ride around noon Saturday.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates as more information becomes available.

